COVID Crisis Should Not Be Used For Politics: Health Minister To Opposition In Rajya Sabha

Taking part in the COVID-19 debate in the Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that all the state governments should make a collective decision to save the country from the third wave of the pandemic. Targeting opposition, the BJP leader said that crisis should not be used for politics.

"When we speak of the third wave, the 130 crore people - the common people, all state governments- should make a collective decision that we won't let a third wave hit our country. Our resolution and PM Modi's guidance can save us from a third wave," Mandaviya said.

Crisis shouldn't become a reason for politics

The health minister reiterated that crisis should not be used as a chance to do politics. "Our government has always said that this crisis shouldn't become a reason for politics. There shouldn't be politics in this crisis...PM Modi has said that when 130 crore people of India take one step forward, the country can move forward by 130 crore steps," he said.

Mandaviya also accused some states of hiding COVID-19 vaccine stock data. "When there's need to work together and implementation has to be done by the states, at that time we never said that this state failed or that state didn't do this. I don't want to do politics but many states have 10-15 lakh doses of vaccines with them, I have data," he said.

No reason to hide figures

The health minister further added that there is no need to hide COVID figures as data is sent by states. "Centre compiles and publishes the data sent in by state governments. Our work is to publish that data and nothing else. We haven't told anyone to show fewer numbers (of deaths) or less positive cases. There's no reason for that. PM had said the same in meetings with CMs," he said.

'Thaali-banging' act was to honour frontline workers

The 49-year-old said that the 'thaali-banging' act was to honour the frontline workers and boost their morale. He added that the act was to encourage covid warriors, policemen and healthcare staff.

"They say why did we do 'thaali-taali'? We did it to encourage Corona warriors. We did it for the Policemen standing on the roads for our protection, we did it in honour of the healthcare staff - from the lowest to the highest level - who worked during the Corona pandemic," the BJP leader said.

"Before being a minister, I'm a father. My daughter worked as an intern doctor in the COVID ward. She told me that she would work in that ward and she continued. At that time I realised the importance of 'thaali-taali', it gave us courage," the union minister added.

The minister made these statements during a short discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the discussion, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the first vaccine institute in India, the Serum Institute, was established in the 1960s during the Congress regime. "Whether it was Jawaharlal Nehru or Narendra Modi today, all governments have a job," he said.

To which, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri replied, "As Civil Aviation Minister, I was the first to stop flights coming from China, others followed. We went into a total lockdown on 25th March 2020. On one hand, we are told lockdown is too severe and at the same time you want to have the cake and eat it too."