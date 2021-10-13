Covid Curfew Further Relaxed In AP

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 curfew till October 31, but limited it to only five hours from 12 midnight.

Accordingly, the curfew will now be in force from 12 midnight to 5 AM only. So far the curfew hours were 11 PM to 6 AM.

The government also eased restrictions on public gatherings, including marriages, permitting a maximum of 250 persons. Previously only 100 persons were permitted in such gatherings.

Cinema halls too can now run to full capacity as the government has dispensed with the alternate seating arrangements, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

Following Covid Appropriate Behaviour was still mandatory, he said in the order.

The government eased the restrictions following reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days.

