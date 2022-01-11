Covid Curfew In Andhra Pradesh From Jan 18

Covid curfew, between 11 PM and 5 AM daily, will be in force from January 18 to 31 in Andhra Pradesh, a formal Government Order said in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued the modified order, revising the night curfew date to January 18.

On Monday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to clamp Covid curfew in view of the spurt in fresh cases over the past one week.

Accordingly, Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order saying the curfew would be in force till January 31.

Later, a modified order was issued stating the curfew restrictions would begin only from January 18.

All gatherings and congregations, including marriages, religious and social events, would be permitted to a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and 100 at indoor locations, Anil said in the order.

Complying with Covid Appropriate Behaviour is mandatory, he added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court decided to conduct only virtual hearings from January 17 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

A High Court notification said the virtual hearings would continue till further notice.

The High Court also asked the lower courts and tribunals to conduct virtual hearings in the prevailing situation.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)