COVID Curve Goes Up; Central Team To Visit Kerala Districts With Highest Number Of Cases

As Kerala continues to see rises in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that central teams would visit the state to take stock of the current Coronavirus situation. This latest development comes when some Kerala districts, including Malappuram and Kozhikode, have witnessed a high positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Centre to overview Kerala's COVID-19 situation

While stating that COVID-19 transmission has been very fast in Kerala in the last month, the Health Ministry said that the positivity rate in the state is "worrisome". Informing that Kerala is showing an upward trend in the daily number of COVID-19 infections, the Ministry highlighted that the positivity rate has shot up to 16 per cent in some districts.

As the COVID cases in Kerala are increasing steadily, CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government on August 8 had said that the state Tourism Department would celebrate the Onam festival virtually. K Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas had said that the department would celebrate Onam online this year to promote domestic tourism. With the giant virtual celebration, the state will look to bring together Keralites all over the world amid the pandemic.

Kerala government eases lockdown restrictions

The Kerala government had recently eased certain lockdown restrictions. They had allowed shops and other establishments to operate six days a week. COVID restrictions will be effective on Sundays. Shops in malls can be open from August 11. The government passed an order that reads, “Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly".

According to a health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, Kerala has reported 20,367 new positive cases and 139 deaths. The state health minister, Veena George, has also requested the residents to avoid large gatherings during the Onam festival. The Kerala government has said that special teams will be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that they strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

Kerala has recorded over 35,65,574 positive cases, out of which 33,77,691 have successfully recovered, and 17,852 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 13,049 new cases, 20,004 recoveries and 105 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID cases in Kerala is 1,70,031.

Image Credit: ANI, PTI