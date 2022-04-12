COVID: DCGI Approves Covovax Vaccine For Children; SII Awaits GoI Approval To Add To CoWIN

India is set to receive yet another vaccine for children in the near future as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. According to Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, the company is currently waiting for the government to approve the addition of Covovax into the CoWIN app. Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the vaccine-restricted emergency use authorisation of the vaccine for older children.

While speaking to ANI, SII CEO Poonawalla said “Covovax will be used for children. It has been approved by DCGI & we're waiting for GoI to allow us to put it on the CoWIN app to make it available to everyone. If it's taken in the govt program, also then we'll charge the same price of Rs 225 even for the pvt market.”

The Covovax vaccine is a sub-unit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Poonawalla informed.

The SII CEO also spoke about the company's recent commitment to lower the cost of Covishield dosages at private hospitals "to make it more accessible" to anyone who wishes to take it. “We reduced the price (of vaccine doses at pvt hospitals) to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it. We are charging Rs 225 & the hospitals charge an administration fee of another Rs 150 so that is substantially less than Rs 800-900,” Poonawalla told ANI.

40M doses exported to European countries: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Informing about the number of doses available for use in India, SII CEO Poonawalla spoke about the vaccine stock available with SII. “We have a stockpile of 200 million doses,” says Poonawalla as per ANI. He also spoke about the indigenous vaccine being exported to European countries for the first time. We've already exported 40 million doses to European countries, Australia. It's for the first time that a vaccine made in India is sold in Europe,” Adar Poonawalla told ANI.

Earlier, Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry requesting for Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive.

On January 3, India started immunising children over the age of 15 for the first time. Since March 16, the statewide vaccination campaign has been expanded to include children aged 12 to 14.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI