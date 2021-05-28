COVID: DGCA Extends Suspension On Scheduled International Passenger Flights Till June 30

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till June 30. However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights came after India witnessed a surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th June 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the DGCA circular read.

However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, added DGCA.

India's Air Bubble Pacts

The suspension was imposed on international flights on March 23 and flights have been inoperational ever since. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with select countries since July 2020. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

COVID-19 Situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,86,364 new COVID-19 cases, 2,59,459 discharges & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,75,55,457

Total discharges: 2,48,93,410

Death toll: 3,18,895

Active cases: 23,43,152

Total vaccination: 20,57,20,660

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month, while the recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day, according to the data updated by Health Ministry on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

