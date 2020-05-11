Discharge Policy Changed From Test-based To Symptom & Time-based Strategy: Health Min

The Health Ministry has appealed to people with symptoms of COVID-19 to not hide them and report to health centres and get timely treatment to prevent throwing their family's health at risk. In a press briefing, Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal said that States have been told to ensure smooth movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff, and opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs.

"We have to try together that whoever develops symptoms of COVID-19 should not hide, rather step out and get timely treatment. If we do not do this, we will not only be ill but put our families' health at risk," the official said, highlighting the importance of health-seeking behaviour.

Recovery rate at 31.15%

The Health Ministry informed that COVID-19 cases in India reported a jump of 4213, highest single-day spike so far, to take the toll to 67,152. As of now, 44,029 people are under active medical supervision. In the last 24 hours, there were 1,559 fresh recoveries, taking the toll to 20,917 and posting a recovery rate to 31.15%.

Discharge policy now symptom & time-based strategy

Speaking on the revised discharge policy announced by the Health Ministry last week, Lav Aggarwal said that the revision is done because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom and time-based strategy. He noted that the discharge policy is not meant for home or facility quarantine patients.

"Discharge policy has been changed because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom & time-based strategy. We have also changed it based on this. As per revised policy, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to the COVID care facility can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for 3 days. No need to test before discharge, home isolation advised after discharge," the official said.

Not in community transmission stage yet

The Health Ministry also reiterated that India has not yet fallen into the community transmission stage, even as the number of new cases across India reports new highs almost every other day. The number of cases in India when it entered a nationwide lockdown was just under 700 on March 25. On Day 48 of the lockdown, it stands at over 62,000.

"We found some clusters and we have noticed relatively large outbreaks in some places. It is important for us now to continue to focus on containment efforts and ensure that we don't fall into the community transmission stage," Lav Aggarwal replied in response to a question.

