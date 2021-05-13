COVID: Dr Devi Shetty Urges Vaccinating Young Parents, Spending 'any Amount' On Vaccines

As the fear of the third wave of COVID-19 continues to loom over India, Founder of Narayana Hrudalaya Dr. Devi Shetty in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Thursday stated there is a need to get the young parents vaccinated as a precautionary step. The statement comes keeping in mind the reports, which suggest that the third wave is going to affect young children the most.

Reasoning his statement, Dr. Shetty said, "A major part of the population of the country is either infected or immunized and in the third wave, the virus will look for a new group, which it will find in a group of 150-160 million kids less than 10 years, who are totally unprotected, so if we vaccinate the parents, the chances of the kids getting infected will be low." He also went on to talk about the situation in which the children do get affected, and added, "If the children land in the ICU then, in case of vaccinated parents, there would be someone to take care of them. "

'Need to work on healthcare': Dr Devi Shetty

He also talked about strengthening the medical infrastructure. Highlighting the difference between adults and children to prove this need, he said, "If an adult is infected, you can get the oxygen and required medicines and they will keep quiet, but the parents won't keep quiet because they want to give the best possible treatment to their children so in the end they will become demanding." He also talked about increasing the staff in hospitals. Moving forward with another comparison, he said, "Today, there are ICUs in the country with 20-30 patients on oxygen, ventilator and at night, there are hardly 5-6 nurses; that cannot go on in ICUs where there are kids and their parents, who will be monitoring what is happening not only with their kid but also with the other kids." He concluded, "So, we need to recruit staff as soon as possible. "

'Rope in new manufacturing companies; give private sector responsibility': Dr Devi Shetty on Vaccines

He also took the opportunity to talk about the ongoing vaccination drive and the need for changes in it. Pointing out the time has come where the Centre, on the whole, should be looking at buying 500-600 million doses of vaccines, instead of the States doing so independently, he said, "Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech are doing a phenomenal job but we do not have time to wait. The Central government should initiate negotiations with other companies across the world and should give them advance payment while giving them a set deadline of 1-2 months (for delivery)." He further added, "Any amount of money spent on vaccines is a tiny part of what we are now spending on the lockdown."

Moreover, he also talked about giving the responsibility of vaccination to the private sector. He said, "If 70 per cent of the vaccines are given to the private sector, we will be done with the vaccination process in a couple of months, after all, there is no appropriate time to administer the vaccination. " He emphasised this by asking rhetorically, 'Who said vaccine can't be administered at 2 am?'

