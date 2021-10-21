COVID: Dr VK Paul Hails India's Landmark Vaccine Feat, Cautions The Drive Is ‘unfinished’

India, in a historic feat on Thursday, administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the time the country's inoculation drive began. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. Commenting on the landmark achievement, Dr. VK Paul, Member oh Health NITI Aayog said that while India has crossed the 100-crore mark, the vaccination drive is still ‘unfinished.'

Dr. VK Paul was speaking to Republic TV Network when he raised concern regarding the vaccination pattern that was formed in India. While appreciating the country for reaching the incredible feat, Dr. Paul stated that there are people remaining to get fully vaccinated. He also urged the public to get vaccinations on time and become a ‘shield’ against the spread of the coronavirus.

“What is concerning us is that about 10 crore individuals are now overdue on the second dose of vaccine. It is now unfinished work that we must accomplish to ensure that people with dues get the second dose,” Dr Paul told Republic. He went on to urge the ones with vaccine overdue to get the second dose as soon as possible.

He further added, “We must continue to push the first dose, which is the universal coverage, and we must continue to push the frontier of the second dose also. Achieving 100% vaccination for all is the national goal.” Dr. Paul also stated that the festive season slowed down the vaccination drive a bit, but it is now back on track. He also stated that the ones slacking to take vaccine are the people away from the normal communication channels, who have limited information on the vaccination drive.

Vaccination in India

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with an associated specified list of comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier on Wednesday, the total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crores, according to the data available at 10.50 pm on the CoWIN portal. It added that around 75% of all adults have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 31% have received both doses.

Centre plans celebration for completing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination

In order to celebrate the occasion of 100 crore vaccination in India, the officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, with dimensions of 225 feet by 150 feet and weighing around 1,400 kg will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort.

Ahead of the event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to the people who are eligible to get vaccinated without any delay and to be part of the historic vaccination journey of India. Apart from the unfurling of the tricolour, other events have also been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. As reported by PTI, the health minister will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort during the event that celebrates India’s vaccine drive.

Image: AP/ PTI