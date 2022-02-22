Covid: Eight more deaths, 271 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more Covid-related fatalities on Tuesday that pushed the death toll to 4,087, while 271 new cases took the infection tally to 2,82,538, a health official said. The number of active stands at 1,528, the official said.

Besides, 365 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the overall recoveries to 2,76,904, he said. PTI DJI TDS TDS

