COVID Emergency Response Package: Centre Releases 15% Funds To States, Says Mandaviya

In a significant development, on Saturday, the Narendra Modi-led government has released 15 % of the amount under the COVID Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Package to the states and Union Territories. A bid to develop the infrastructure of the health sector in respective states, said Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Centre releases fund to states, Union Territories

The union minister stated that an amount of ₹1,827.8 crores has been sent to the states and Union territories for the same purpose. The amount frames 15% of the total allocated ₹12,185 crores under the above-mentioned package.

Taking to Twitter, the minister informed about the measure taken up by the Centre for states and Union Territories across the Nation.

"15% of the total amount of the 'Emergency COVID Response Package' fixed by the Central Government to empower the country to fight Corona, i.e. ₹1827.80 crores has been sent to the states and UTs. This package will prove to be helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the country."

UP, Bihar to receive maximum benefits

Health Minister Mandaviya also declared that the highest allocation of ₹281.98 crores has been made to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar (₹154 crores), Rajasthan (₹32 crores), and Madhya Pradesh (₹131 crores).

Earlier on July 8, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, after taking charge of the post from Dr Harsh Vardhan on the same day, had announced a COVID Emergency Response Package of ₹23,123 crores. Of the total amount- approximately ₹15,000 crores was supposed to be given by the Central government while ₹8,000 crore was to be given by the state government to develop the healthcare infrastructure based on combined decisions taken by the Centre and states.

The Minister of Health and Family Affairs had then said that the fund worth crores was being announced to deal with the impending dangers resulting from the COVID waves, in the future, if any. Through the fund, Mandaviya asserted that COVID Care Facilities will further be enhanced.

"As many 2,34,000 oxygen beds and 20,000 ICU beds will be generated from the package if the need arises. Further, 20% of such beds will be hybrid in nature, designed to accommodate the needs of children suffering from COVID-19. In addition, from the package, we will work towards establishing 736 Paedriatic Care Units," the Minister had said.

India on Friday reported 44, 230 fresh Covid cases during the last 24 hours. The number of corona deaths has gone down below 600 with 555 fresh fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry bulletin states.

Image Credit: PTI