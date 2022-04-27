COVID: Experts Laud Centre's Decision To Vaccinate Kids; 'could Act As Carriers Of Virus'

Amid the upsurge in COVID cases across India, medical experts from around the country are passing on their valuable knowledge to mitigate the spread of the virus. In a recent development, a senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi shared that though the cases identified possess mild symptoms, the country should be on its toes and maintain vigilance, reported ANI. Dr Modi further asserted that not just the national capital, but various other states have also observed an uptick in caseload.

Speaking about the mask mandate, a norm which various states are currently mulling, Dr Modi added that though the cases observe mild symptoms, precautions should be maintained. He said, "If cases continuously rise, then more precautions need to be taken." Sharing information on the types of symptoms, Dr Modi added that the patients who were infected with diarrhoea recently showed mild symptoms, adding that very less hospitalisations are reported across the nation. He also stated that patients with a history of other diseases are at risk of hospitalisation.

Dr Modi added, "This time people are coming up with diarrhoea but symptoms are milder now. Very less hospitalisation has been seen. The people who come under Comorbidities are reporting hospitalisation."

'Children might act as carriers of COVID'

Dr Nikhil Modi lauded the centre's decision of allowing the children to get inoculated against the virus. He said that the children could have acted like the carriers of the virus, which would increase the caseload by multiple folds. He asserted that it is important for children to get themselves vaccinated. He said, "It's a very important step because they are the ones who aren't vaccinated. So they can act as a carrier of the COVID virus in their bodies and the multiplication of the virus can be fast because people weren't vaccinated and the risk of newer mutations can also increase."

PM Modi holds COVID meet with CMs

Earlier today, PM tabled a virtual meeting to discuss the upsurge of Covid cases across India with CM of various states. PM Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96% of the elderly population in the country have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 85% of citizens aged over 15 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine as well. You understand and the analysis of global experts is that vaccine is the biggest shield to save oneself from Corona". Moreover, he hinted that a special vaccination drive might be conducted at schools to facilitate the vaccination of students considering that vaccines have been approved for children aged 5 and above.

With inputs from ANI