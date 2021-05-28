COVID: Experts List Points To Keep In Mind As States Prepare For Easing Of Lockdown

Since April 15, India had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and saw a searing rise thereafter, with fresh cases fluctuating between 3 to 4 lakh, till the purported peak was reached, and fresh cases were over 4-lakh for four consecutive days in the last week. There has, however, been a decline in cases, and the country has now been reporting less than 2-lakh cases.

Seeing the decline, many states and union territories in the country are mulling over easing the lockdown that had been put in place to curtail the virus, but the mere discussion has led to apprehensions and numerous questions among people who are recovering from the second wave and are in anticipation of the alleged third wave. Republic Media Network on Friday conducted a session with the best in the medical fraternity-Chairman of the Institute of Liver Transplant and Regenerative Medicine of Medanta Dr Arvinder S Soin, Chairman and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Member, National Task Force for COVID-19 Dr Saumitra Rawat and PRofessor of Paediatrician, Chacha Nehru Child Hospital Delhi Dr Mamta Jajoo, who answered some of these questions.

1. Single-day case rise below 2-lakh mark. Is it the right time to unlock? Dr. Saumitra Rawat answers.

We need to start with a calibrated approach for the lockdown and obviously, we need to start unlocking gradually and in a phased manner. Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is opening the construction work and starting the factories, and there is still a limit on large gatherings like weddings and that is good enough. The new cases in Delhi are somewhere around 1,100 and the positivity rate 1.53 percent, and I think there's been a lockdown for about a month so I feel a gradual calibrated approach is fine.

2. With certain governments announcing unlock, can people let their guards down? Dr. Arvinder S Soin answers.

No, absolutely not. This is in fact the time for greater responsibility on all of us now, that the govt has started unlocking. We must not do what did between the first and second waves, that is we threw caution to the winds and congregated, we had weddings, we had religious gatherings but that cannot happen anymore. All kinds of gatherings have to be avoided, there shouldn't be any crowding and people should be masked always.

3. What measure should be taken at the grassroot level while unlocking? Dr. Saumitra Rawat answers.

I think it is very important for the civic authorities to take action people not complying to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing a mask during the period of unlocking.

4. Has our healthcare system has been strengthened enough for us to ease the restrictions? Dr. Arvinder S Soin answers.

Absolutely. We have not only had our healthcare systems stretched but also strained in the second wave, and we have definitely been able to bolster our facilities during the period of lockdown, in terms of oxygen supply - the hospitals have put up plants and the government has ensured the delivery of oxygen wherever it is needed both from domestic sources as well as international sources. We are geared up on that front. Also, we have better availability of medicines, and should we have the third wave, which I suspect we might, then we are better prepared.

5. As some states start unlocking, should the focus be on micro-containment zones? What are the lessons learned from the second COVID wave? Dr. Saumitra Rawat answers.

Yes, we should have small containment zones in regions instead of having a full lockdown in states. As far as the second wave is concerned, the lesson learnt is that we should not let our guards down. we were letting out guards off, and we were attending social events, going to marriage parties while the politicians were holding political rallies. This time, we need to make sure that as the laws are the same for everyone, we all follow them.

6. What steps should we take to ensure we mitigate the possible third wave? Dr Mamta Jajoo answers.