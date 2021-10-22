Covid: Haryana reports 8 new cases, zero death

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Haryana recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection count to 7,71,133.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported, and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the new cases, four cases were reported from Gurgaon and two from Faridabad.

The total active cases in the state stands at 99, while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,962, it said.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD TDS TDS

