Health Minister Urges To Be Mindful Amid Festivities; Says 'charity Must Take Precedence'

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday urged the citizens to be mindful of their role in defeating COVID-19 during upcoming festivities. In the wake of various festivals such as Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Durga Puja, Navratri, Christmas, etc. falling in the months of October to December, the Ministry had earlier stressed that no festivity will be permitted in containment zones.

Addressing the sixth episode of 'Sunday Samvaad', Dr Harsh Vardhan urged everyone to keep the sacrifice of lakhs of Coronavirus warriors in our thoughts.

"This Navratri I urge you to be mindful of your role in defeating COVID-19. As we bow down in prayer, we must keep the sacrifice of lakhs of Coronana warriors in our thoughts, those who've lost their lives and those who're battling the dreaded disease to save us," he said.

Furthermore, he called upon citizens to honour the Prime Minister's call for 'Jan Andolan' and religiously follow COVID appropriate behaviour reiterating that celebrations must be limited to homes and practised in a traditional fashion.

"I have decided to keep my celebrations subdued. There is so much suffering across the world due to the pandemic. We must all let charity take precedence, donate with a large heart to the underprivileged," Dr Harshvardhan added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,12,998 with the virus claiming 837 lives in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 74,32,680 with 62,212 new cases being reported.

Centre's Guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19 during festive season

Planning for festive events should factor in the regulation of crowd, staggered timings, social distancing and frequent sanitization

Ambulances should be arranged for the processions of long distances

Space in each event venue to be identified for isolation of suspected COVID-19 case

CCTVs can be installed to monitor adherence to COVID-19 prevention norms

People residing in containment zones will be encouraged to observe festivities inside their homes

An adequate number of ticket counters will be planned

Contactless payment shall be encouraged

Multiple entry and exit points for visitors to an event

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed inside the venue

Maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet and the wearing of face cover/masks is mandatory

For entry into religious places, footwear to be preferably kept inside own vehicle

Provision of disposable cups/glasses for drinking water

In religious places, touching of statues, idols, holy books shall not be allowed

Instead of a choir, recorded devotional music should be played

Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms

Used face covers/masks should be disposed of in covered bins

In case a positive patient is detected, the disinfection of the premises will be taken up

