COVID: Health Minister Chairs Review Meeting With 5 States, 1 UT; Discusses Preparedness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday interacted with Health Ministers from 5 States and 1 UT to discuss the current COVID-19 situation prevailing in their regions. The meeting was convened virtually between Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra. During the meeting, the Union Health Minister advised the states to ensure that all kinds of oxygen infrastructure be checked such that it is in a functional/operational state, official sources revealed.

Further, sources informed that the Health Minister reiterated the Importance of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour against COVID-19. “Let there be no Lapses in our Preparedness; Holistic Synergy between Centre and State vital for Seamless and Effective Pandemic management,” Union Health Minister Mandaviya said, as per sources. States were further advised to undertake a regular review of Health Infrastructure Strengthening, establish Tele-consultation hubs in every district, and focus on widespread awareness regarding available Infrastructure and Healthcare Services, sources informed.

The interaction comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation across the country. The meeting was attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Chairman of the Railway Board, and other senior officials. A discussion was held by the PM to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the nation against the backdrop of the rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM directs intensive containment & active surveillance

According to an official release, a detailed presentation highlighting the surge in cases being reported globally along with the status of COVID-19 in India in various States and Districts of concern was given by the Health Secretary to the Prime Minister.

After the discussion, PM Modi urged intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting high cases and highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a 'new normal' to control spread. He also stressed on availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas and exhorted the need for effective implementation of Home Isolation for mild/asymptomatic case, the official release mentioned.

"PM stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states," the release read.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 4,033 cases of the Omicron strain of Coronavirus have been reported in the country, with Maharashtra leading the tally at 1,216.