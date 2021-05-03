COVID: Health Ministry Advises Against Repeat CT Scans In Mild Cases, Warns Of Cancer Risk

The Union Health Ministry has advised against repeated CT scans of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, saying that it could lead to other health complications. According to the Ministry, one CT scan is equal to 300 to 400 chest X-rays and a patient with mild Coronavirus symptoms does not need to go for the scan. It also stated that repeated scans in the younger age group can increase cancer risk.

The demand for COVID-19 CT scans has increased manifolds in the past one month, amid an unprecedented spike in infections. Several Coronavirus patients with mild to moderate symptoms and some with negative RT-PCR reports have been going for CT scans.

CT scan is a combination of multiple X-rays which uses a computer process to create a picture of any part of the body, showing more details than the regular X-ray. Experts say that even if a patient is showing mild or moderate symptoms and his report is a false negative, they should exercise home quarantine and must keep a tab on the oxygen level. They advise that there is no need to expose the body to such radiations of CT scan unnecessarily.

Which medicines should mild COVID-19 patients take?

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said Coronavirus patients with mild illness do not need to take any medicine. If they still feel the need to take medication, they can take HCQ-based drugs in a limited amount. The Ministry asked the patients not to take steroids as they can be harmful.