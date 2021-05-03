West Bengal
COVID: Health Ministry Advises Against Repeat CT Scans In Mild Cases, Warns Of Cancer Risk

One CT scan is equal to 300 to 400 chest X-rays and a patient with mild Coronavirus symptoms does not need to go for the scan, the Government said.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Pixabay/PTI

The Union Health Ministry has advised against repeated CT scans of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, saying that it could lead to other health complications. According to the Ministry, one CT scan is equal to 300 to 400 chest X-rays and a patient with mild Coronavirus symptoms does not need to go for the scan. It also stated that repeated scans in the younger age group can increase cancer risk.

“One CT scan is equivalent to 300 chest X-rays. There is no need for it in mild COVID-19 patients. Repeated scans in the younger age group can increase cancer risk,” the Government said in a statement on Monday.

The demand for COVID-19 CT scans has increased manifolds in the past one month, amid an unprecedented spike in infections. Several Coronavirus patients with mild to moderate symptoms and some with negative RT-PCR reports have been going for CT scans.

READ | In Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, early signs of COVID-19 slowdown, says Health Ministry

CT scan is a combination of multiple X-rays which uses a computer process to create a picture of any part of the body, showing more details than the regular X-ray. Experts say that even if a patient is showing mild or moderate symptoms and his report is a false negative, they should exercise home quarantine and must keep a tab on the oxygen level. They advise that there is no need to expose the body to such radiations of CT scan unnecessarily.

READ | COVID-19: India records more than 3.68 lakh new infections, 3,417 deaths on Sunday

Which medicines should mild COVID-19 patients take?

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said Coronavirus patients with mild illness do not need to take any medicine. If they still feel the need to take medication, they can take HCQ-based drugs in a limited amount. The Ministry asked the patients not to take steroids as they can be harmful.

READ | AIIMS Chief says patients with saturation level 93-94% don't need to take high flow oxygen

“Those who are under home isolation keep in contact with your doctor. If warning signs like chest pain or weakness occur, immediately get in touch with the doctor,” it added.

READ | Delhi: Commonwealth Games Village COVID-19 centre sets up Oxygen plant to tackle crisis
