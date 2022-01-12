COVID: Health Ministry Says Fully Vaccinated People Are 95% Less Likely To Be Hospitalised

The Union Health Ministry held a press briefing on January 12, after India reported over 1,94,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the press briefing, the Ministry addressed the alarming rate of infection in the country and stated that the Omicron variant, which has crossed the five lakh mark globally is replacing the Delta variant. India has reported 4,868 cases of Omicron so far in 28 States and UTs and 1,805 have recovered till now.

#LIVE | Union Health Ministry press briefing on COVID-19 situation across the country as new infections continue to surge at an alarming rate



Tune in to watch: https://t.co/aPPzyh3Ybj pic.twitter.com/2nLoHaGUGu — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2022

As of now, the active caseload in India stands at 9,55,319 with an average of 1.5 lakh new COVID cases being reported daily since the third wave hit the country a couple of weeks ago. According to the Health Ministry, the rise in cases is a result of a higher positivity rate, which jumped from 1.1 % on 30th December 2021 to 11.05% on 12th January 2022.

Meanwhile, the combined global active cases in 159 countries stand at 4.49 crore with an average of 25.13 lakh new infections every day on a weekly basis. The US is currently leading as the country with the highest cases in a day as it logged in 11.3 lakh new infections on January 11, making it the biggest number in a day since the pandemic began. On the other hand, 36 Asian countries including India, Vietnam and Phillippines are witnessing a sharp rise in fresh COVID cases.

Vaccinated people have lower chance of hospitalisation: Health Ministry

Despite a steady rise in new infections each day, the Health Ministry informed that those who have completed their vaccination have a 95% lesser chance of hospitalisation. As of January 12, a total of over 153.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered under India's vaccination drive and 64.16 crore, which is 68% of the adult population are fully vaccinated. Moreover, over 2.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to teenagers ever since their inoculation began on January 3 apart from 18.86 lakh precaution doses to elders aged 60 with comorbidities since January 10.

#COVID19 vaccination coverage



✅More than 153.80 crore total doses administered



✅64.16 crore (68%) second doses administered to 18+ population



✅18.86 lakh precaution doses administered



✅2.83 crore (38%) doses administered in the 15-18 age group#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/dn5OtrM16q — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 12, 2022

It was also revealed in the briefing that the World Health Organization's latest clinical evidence on Omicron suggests that it is replacing the Delta variant during the second wave. Although more data is required to understand the severity of Omicron, WHO says that Omicron has a substantial growth over Delta and has a lower rate of hospitalisations.

According to @WHO, #OmicronVariant has a substantial growth advantage over Delta variant.



Clinical severity data from South Africa, UK, Canada, and Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospitalization for #Omicron compared to Delta



- @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/nJBjnWhx3y — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 12, 2022

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)