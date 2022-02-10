COVID: Himachal Lifts Night Curfew; Permits Indoor & Outdoor Gatherings With 50% Capacity

The Himachal Pradesh government passed an order to lift the night curfew in the state, in an order approved by Chief Secretary and Chairperson of State Executive Committee (SEC) Ram Subhag Singh. There was a sharp decline in the state's Coronavirus cases which led to the decision. As per the report, the COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh decreased from 9,672 on February 1 to 4,812 on February 8.

The order which was passed on February 10, 2022, states that the order dated January 31, 2022, that had been issued for the effective prevention of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, will now see some relaxation. The order clearly mentions that there will be no night curfew in the state. The passed order also mentions that the state is allowing social/religious/cultural/political gatherings including marriages and funerals but at 50% capacity in both indoor or outdoor spaces. 'There shall be strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these gatherings' the order further states.

All departments of the state government; District Magistrate, police officers and local authorities of the state have been directed to ensure that the orders are strictly followed. The state government asserted that any person not following the order shall be punishable under provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides entailing legal actions under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The state government imposed a lockdown in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, January 5, as the Coronavirus caseload in the state witnessed a surge. Besides, during the night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM, all indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars in the state remained closed. The state government had, however, allowed marriages and banquet halls to function at 50% capacity in the previous order.

Over 1.2 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Himachal

According to the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as of February 9, more than 1.2 crore people in Himachal Pradesh have been vaccinated. Over 55 lakh people are completely vaccinated in the state and close to 60 lakh adults have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the announcement of vaccination for adolescents of age group 15-18 years, more than two lakh people who belong to the said age group have been completely vaccinated. Over three lakh individuals in the age group of 15-18, have taken their first dose in Himachal Pradesh. The number of people who have taken the booster dose in the state, has surpassed 1.25 lakh.

India has achieved the milestone of vaccinating more than 171 crore people, out of which more than 74 crore people have been completely vaccinated. Over 150 lakh individuals in the country have been vaccinated with the booster dose.

Image: PTI, Pixabay