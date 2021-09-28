COVID: ICMR Suggests Schools Reopening In Phased Way, Stresses On Need To Vaccinate Kids

In a recent study, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended school reopening in a phased manner amid COVID-19. According to the research, schools should be considered to remain open when multi-layered mitigation initiatives are implemented properly in which children's involvement remains essential. As per ANI, the ICMR study stated, “It is essential to realise the impact of prolonged school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall development of the children. Therefore, schools need to be re-opened in a phased manner.”

The Indian Journal of Medical Research, released by the ICMR, is a participant-reviewed, open-access journal edited by ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava, Samiran Panda, and Tanu Anand. According to UNESCO's research, the ICMR study noted that the closing of schools in India for over 500 days has impacted nearly 320 million children.

In August 2021, a school children's online and offline learning poll was conducted among the children from nearly 1,362 sampled households from deprived villages and slums across 15 states. After the studay, it was revealed that only 8 per cent of school students in remote areas and 24 per cent of school students in urban areas have been studying in regular basis whereas nearly half of the respondents could not properly read a few words.

Another survey conducted by the ICMR showed that during the COVID-19 outbreak when the schools were closed, students and parents have "missed out on social interactions, lacked physical activity, and had a sense of losing bonds with friends". Teachers believed that the COVID-19 had prompted irreversible damage to the complete development of personal communication in the future generation.

Children susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection: ICMR

According to the research, there is sufficient data to show that children aged 1 to 17 years are susceptible to a minor form of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the same way as adults are. Although, when compared to adults, children have a significantly lower chance of serious illness and fatality. This might be due to a number of reasons, including a reduced density of angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE- 2) receptors lining the respiratory tract of children, which is the binding domain site for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

The ICMR further stated that the fourth round of the National Serosurvey for COVID-19 showed that over half of the children aged six to seventeen years were seropositive, implying that a significant percentage of children were affected by and infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The research also indicated that the treatment facilities did not encounter the increased number of severely ill SARS-CoV-2 infected youngsters during the second wave of COVID-19 in May and June, 2021 as compared with the previous year, while adults were being treated with significant numbers coinciding with the rapid expansion of delta variant in 2021. It also highlighted that worldwide data shows schools as "non-drivers" of SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission in the population.

According to the research report, in the current COVID-19 situation in India, evidence suggests that restoring the function of the education system to pre-COVID periods as soon as feasible would be beneficial. To predict any probable third wave and its possible severity, it would be required to analyse state-specific as well as district-specific statistics on prior waves of infection rate and the state of adult vaccination coverage in order to make such choices about schools reopening.

'Children should not be encouraged to share meals'

For impaired students, the ICMR report recommended ways to bring physical and social distance, such as delayed scheduling, alternative day schooling, and hybrid learning with online classes. It is recommended that classes be held in well-ventilated locations, such as ballrooms or open gardens.

The ICMR also suggested that air conditioners must be prohibited, and ventilator fans should be put in classrooms to produce negative pressure, which will help to prevent the spread of infection. Children should not be encouraged to share meals or spend long periods of time in canteens or dining halls.

To avoid epidemics, the ICMR recommended that school personnel and children be tested often for early detection of infections. “It is also recommended that schools should have access to onsite testing facilities as per existing country-specific guidelines. Temporary or localised closures of a class or school may occur depending upon the local community transmission levels or if COVID-19 indicators worsen," the study added.

According to the ICMR's solution, education professionals, staff, and those related to the transportation of children must be inoculated on an emergency basis. This combination intervention is critical because COVID-19 vaccination does not prevent infection acquisition or transmission in adults or children.

The ICMR report also highlighted that COVID-19 vaccine tests for children and adolescents are still underway in India, and existing evidence showed that children aged 12 and above are at a higher risk of contracting the virus and, as a result, should be given priority for immunisation over younger children.

(Image: PTI/ Pixabay)