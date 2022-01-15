COVID: ILBS Confirms Evidence Of Early Community Transmission Of Omicron Variant In Delhi

The Department of Clinical Virology at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi has discovered evidence of early community transmission of the Omicron (B1.1.529) variant of COVID-19, according to news agency ANI. According to official documentation, the Omicron variant of COVID was found in about 38% of the total samples processed at multiple genome sequencing facilities in Delhi in the last week, while cases of the new variant experienced a record surge during this period in the national capital.

According to documents shared by official sources, the Delta variant of coronavirus was discovered in 31% of the 468 samples analysed between December 21 and 28, while the rest were different of different. These samples were analysed by labs at NCDC, ILBS, and LNJP Hospital, ANI reported, citing the sources. According to a top official in the South-East district administration, seven of the 14 Omicron cases had no travel history.

The new variant is now "spreading in the community"

The official also stated that the new variation is "spreading in the community," however he did not provide any other information, according to ANI. On the condition of anonymity, a senior doctor also said that the Omicron variant of COVID had "begun to spread in the community" since its carriers are typically asymptomatic and hence do not realise they are infected. In the lack of symptoms, those who come into touch with it are not warned, and they pass it on to family members and acquaintances, according to the doctor.

In the 24 hours, till 8 a.m. on Saturday, India reported 2,68,833 lakh new COVID-19 cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, 402 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,85,752. The percentage of those who are positive has risen from 14.7% to 16.66%. In the last 24 hours, 1,22,684 patients have recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of active cases to 14,17,820. Omicron has now been confirmed in 6,041 people. On the other side, Delhi reported 24,383 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, a decrease of nearly 4,000 cases from the previous day's total of over 28,800. The positivity rate climbed to 30.64%, meaning that every third sample obtained for a coronavirus test returned a positive result in the previous 24 hours.

Image: Unsplash