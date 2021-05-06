COVID In Children: Experts Clear Doubts Over Infection Among Children Amid Second Wave

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the country with a dangerously alarming rise in COVID-19 infections affecting the youngsters as well, apprehensions have been raised about its impact on children and what can be done to protect them against the virulent wave as a third wave is also predicted to arrive this year.

As a lot remains unknown to the masses about the impact of COVID-19 in children, Republic Media Network posed some of the common questions to leading experts and medical practitioners: Dr Pallavi Saple - Paediatrician and Dean J J hospital, Dr. D.K. Gupta - Paediatrician & CMD, Felix Healthcare, Dr. Ravi Kiran - Senior Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital.

Q1. Should States be preparing specialised treatment protocol for children? Dr Pallavi Saple answers:

"Children who are close to 18 years are presenting behaviour like adults. But we have younger children who are presenting systemic illness although the numbers are not scary as of now. Children less than 10 years have a completely different presentation, so we need to have separate protocols for children and we need to be prepared for it certainly."

Q2. What are the COVID vaccine options available for children worldwide? Dr. DK Gupta answers:

"Pfizer is doing trials on teenage children and they have got approvals in the US. They will be starting vaccination for their teenage population as well. In India also we are running trials for vaccines to be administered to children. We will get results in a couple of months. Thereafter we can launch the vaccines for children after approval from DCGI. Most probably these will be the same vaccines and similar vaccines for pregnant ladies too. We will have to wait for the outcome of the trials for children and pregnant women."

Q3. If COVID is airborne, is it safe for children to be spending time in common areas? Dr. Ravi Kiran answers:

"There is a lot of difference as compared to the first wave. The second wave has been more virulent and serious. Definitely for the time being we suggest that the kids are indoors and safe areas to be accessed only till the extent they are considered as safe. Earlier we used to encourage children to play in safe areas but now remaining indoors is the best option, provided the adults are also taking precautions. It is suggested to wear masks indoors also so that we don't transmit the disease amongst ourselves in the family and exposing the kids to the disease. Common areas are to be disinfected regularly for them to be deemed usable by kids. Safety protocols have to be ensured within the apartments have to be ensured by the committee."

Q4. How can children best shield themselves against COVID-19? Dr. Pallavi Saple answers:

"COVID, whether first or second wave, adult or child, the COVID appropriate behaviour has remained unchanged. One needs to mask up, social distancing and hand hygiene. However, the children find it difficult to adhere to these situations so this is the time to educate our children. COVID appropriate behaviour will also help prevent other kinds of respiratory infections in the future. We need to make them understand the COVID enters the body through the nose or mouth so these things need to be protected. Mask up whenever outside, ensure your hands don't touch your nose or mouth. If you want to eat or drink in an open area, ensure the other person is at least six feet away from you."

Q5. Is there a separate treatment protocol for children who test positive for COVID? Dr. DK Gupta answers:

"There is a separate treatment protocol for children. We have limited options. Remdesivir is indicated only for more than 12 years of age. General treatment with paracetamol and remedies for cold all remain the same. Multivitamins medications, convalescent plasma are recommended for children. There is one more syndrome seen in children - Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, these children present multiple symptoms like high-grade fever and breathing difficulty, enlargement in the neck, redness and cracking of lips, conjunctivitis, redness of fingers, these children are normally serious. If found with such symptoms, we should immediately consult the doctors and get the children treated. Although our mortality rate among children is better compared to other countries."

Q6. What do we know about the present COVID strain and young children? Dr. Ravi Kiran answers:

"Double mutant strain is a little different as we see in the adult population. 2% of kids were affected in the first wave out of the total infections in the country. Now it is gone up to 10%. 0-18 years is about 10% - Children up to 10 years is about 3-4% while remaining 6% is in the higher agree group. The more they go out the more they get infected. SMS - Sanitise, Mask, Safe distance is the key."

Q7. Does the COVID third wave pose a bigger threat to children since they are not vaccinated? Dr Pallavi Saple answers:

"A possible third wave, we were not very sure how the second wave would come in India and third wave is also going to be a similar story. We are learning from history what happened 100 years ago. The second wave was much bigger than the first and the younger population was involved, the people who came back to their homeland after the first world war. The third wave was a very mild and short wave and did not cause many deaths. Se we could look on the brighter side. However there are countries that have had a third and fourth wave in this pandemic, so we cannot decide right now. We do not know when will a third wave happen and whom will it affect. We have to be prepared for the worst."

Q8. What are the first symptoms of COVID-19 in children parents must watch out for? Dr. DK Gupta answers:

"Precautions have to be taken always since the pandemic is here to stay. Children should be trained for COVID appropriate behaviour. Symptoms are different according to age groups. Teenager normally present adult-like symptoms - fever cough, body ache, headache, sore throat, fatigue weakness, loss of appetite, taste, smell, pain abdomen, loose motion and vomiting. Obese children are at high risk of developing severe disease. Younger children, less than 5 years present different symptoms, like lethargic behaviour, poor appetite, irritability, loss of appetite, running nose, fast respiratory rate, high-grade fever, redness and cracking of lips, conjunctivitis, redness of fingers."