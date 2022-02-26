COVID: In Delhi, Wearing Of Masks Not Mandatory Inside Private Cars From February 28

In a key development, wearing masks for persons travelling in a private car in the national capital is no longer mandatory. After a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the state government has issued an order on Saturday exempting people from wearing masks in private cars. The order will come into effect starting February 28. However, it will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis that are public transport vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Delhi government had previously exempted single drivers from wearing masks while driving. The order has now been revised for all persons travelling inside private cars.

Delhi schools to resume offline classes starting April 1: Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, in view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the Delhi government announced that all the schools in the national capital will be reopened from next month and offline classes will be held in schools and colleges. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement.

"Schools to function fully offline from April 1. As the situation improves and people face hardship due to job loss, DDMA will lift all restrictions. With this decision, physical classes from nursery to class 12 will start on April 1, 2022, with minimum COVID restrictions," he tweeted.

The state has also decided to lift the night curfew from Monday. With the end of the night curfews, shops, restaurants and other establishments can now remain open till late at night.

Delhi on Friday reported 440 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,59,054 and the death toll climbed to 26,119, the latest health bulletin stated.

(With agency inputs; Image: PTI)