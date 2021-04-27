COVID In India: 1st Shipment Of 100 Ventilators, 95 Oxygen Concentrators Arrives From UK

India received the first shipment of COVID-19 supplies from the UK on Tuesday morning amid the second wave. As the nation is in midst of fighting the deadly surge of COVID-19, UK's help comes at a very necessary time. On Sunday, UK had announced that it will be sending life-saving supplies to battle COVID-19 to India.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators were received by India.

International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from 🇬🇧 including 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MBZFwSn4cH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2021

Apart from Britain, several other countries including US, EU, France, and Australia have also pledged to help India as the situation in the country has taken a deadly turn with rising cases, positivity rate, and fatalities. Britain is prepared to deliver more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment. India is expected to receive a total of nine airline package loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators, as informed by British High Commission in New Delhi. The resources will be sent to India this week.

Support from around the world

With countries extending support, India has also received an assurance of help from top companies including Google, Microsoft and Apple. Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday announced a funding of Rs 135 Crore for "medical supplies, organs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information". Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanked the US government for providing help to India and added that Microsoft will continue to provide critical medical equipment. Meanwhile, Russia, Ireland, and Afghanistan have also announced to help India in the time of need.

India's COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hrs, India recorded 323,144 new cases with 2,771 new deaths. For past several days, India is recording more than 3 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases daily. There is also a shortage of certain medical equipment for which world has extended support to the nation. India is also vaccinating with full efforts and the drive "vaccination for all" will begin from May 1. On Monday, India created another record of vaccination by administering 14.19 crore people in 100 days. There are ten states with the highest number of cases in India which include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

