COVID In Kids: Paediatrician Dr Sangekar Answers Queries On Medication, Oxygen Requirement

In these tough times, parents or those who are soon to embrace parenthood are panicking with a lot of questions looming in the minds, and are seeking appropriate consultation if tomorrow they or their children fall prey to this deadly COVID-19 infection. Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions on COVID-19 and children to India's leading medical practitioners- Gynaecologist Dr TB Singh, Senior Paediatrician & Chairman Sanjeev Bagai, Nephron Clinic, Paediatrician Dr Archana Sangekar and Paediatrician & CMD, Felix Healthcare Dr D.K. Gupta.

When asked about the effect of the present strain of COVID-19 on babies, Paediatrician Dr Archana Sangekar said, "In this strain, I have seen more young children and not babies get affected and show more symptoms than they did in the last wave."

Touching upon the issue of symptoms seen in children, she said, "Just like adults, they are showing symptoms such as sore throat fever, headache, body ache, loss of smell."

Oxygen requirement for Kids

For those kids who suffer from breathlessness, she highlighted the oxygen requirement. "Between 95-97, you don't need to worry, but if it falls below 92, I would recommend you to take the kid to the hospital. The monitoring of the saturation level should happen twice a day," she said.

Asked about whether young kids can be given steroids after testing positive for COVID-19, Dr Archana Sangekar pointed out that steroids cannot be given to young kids. Elaborating on the same, she said, "Presently, the only option for children is supportive care- paracetamol as and when required and supplements like vitamin C and D."

Having said that, she also added, "The symptoms last for two to three days and generally most children recover after that."

Several reports have suggested that the second wave of COVID-19 has affected more infants and kids than the previous wave, where cases were witnessed more in elders.