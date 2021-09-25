COVID In Srinagar: Curfew Imposed In Parts Of City For 10 Days Following Surge In Cases

Following a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the Srinagar district, the authorities here imposed a COVID curfew in parts of the city for 10 days. The order to impose the curfew was issued by Srinagar District Magistrate Mohammad Aijaz Assad. The order read, “There has been a steep rise in Covid positive cases in Srinagar in the last 24 days which need interventional and effective measures.”

The identified hotspots have been declared as micro-containment zones in order to check the spread of the disease. The order further stated, “Whereas certain measures, u/s 144 CrPC were in place for containment of spread of Coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of public transport, it has observed that around 70 percent of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas."

Strict Corona curfew... for a period of 10 days: Order

Assad said as measures have not led to a significant decline in the number of cases, more stringent steps are needed to ensure that the infection does not spread exponentially. He also added that the situation has been reviewed and after obtaining feedback from the stakeholder agencies, it has been felt expedient to put in place reasonable restrictions to minimise the chances of public gatherings and contain the spread of COVID infection.

“… I hereby order that there shall be strict Corona curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward No’s: 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, & 63-Kathi Darwaz) and Lal Bazar (SMC Ward No’s: 59-Lalbazar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) for a period of 10 days starting from today,” the order read.

The district magistrate said all essential services shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sectors. On Friday, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported 148 new COVID cases and the Srinagar district once again topped with 91 cases, more than 61 per cent of the total cases.