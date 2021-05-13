COVID In Tamil Nadu: Stalin-led Govt Plans On Intensifying Lockdown In All-party Meeting

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the MK Stalin-led government planned on intensifying the lockdown and also ordered the formation of a committee to give suggestions related to the same. The plan was mulled over in an all-party meeting, which Stalin himself chaired earlier in the day to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Tamil Nadu in a two-week lockdown

As part of the lockdown already in place in the state, here is what is partially/ fully shut:-

Essential functions are continuing but all grocery shops are open only till 12 noon

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops shut

Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, beauty parlours, hair salons, spas, and other entertainment areas are shut

Restaurants, except Amma's canteen, are open only for takeaway services. Amma's canteens are functioning throughout the day.

How the government plans to intensify the lockdown will be clearer once the state government releases fresh guidelines.

Tamil Nadu CM announces decision to import COVID vaccines

Meanwhile, in a bid to control the growing number of cases with vaccination, MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the state government's decision to import COVID-19 vaccines via a global contract in order to meet the state's demands. Citing that the Centre-allocated 13 lakh vaccine doses for the inoculation of persons between 18 & 44 years of age were insufficient, the newly elected Tamil Nadu CM announced that a global tender would be floated to procure vaccines from manufacturers around the globe.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 30,355 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,68,864 while 293 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 16,471. Chennai accounted for 7,564 cases and 89 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu with 2,670 cases and 28 deaths, next in line was Coimbatore with 2,636 cases and 28 deaths and Tiruvallur with 1,344 cases and 21 deaths.

(Credit-PTI)