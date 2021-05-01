COVID In Vaccinated Persons At 4/10000; Vaccine A Bridge To Herd Immunity: Govt Panel Head

A large number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients became immune to the virus during the first wave of the pandemic but began to lose their immunity in the second wave, resulting in a massive spike in infections. M Vidyasagar, Head of the Government panel on COVID-19 trajectory on Saturday explained how the loss of immunity among asymptomatic patients played a key role in the occurrence of the second wave and how the country can prevent a possible third wave of infections.

“The first wave of Coronavirus resulted in 40-45% Indians being asymptomatically infected and gaining some kind of immunity. But that's not enough to build herd immunity. The gap can be bridged with vaccinations. If we add another 20-25% people to the protected population through vaccination, then we reduce the risk of another wave,” Vidyasagar said in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Niranjan Narayanaswamy.

How do we know a third wave could occur in India?

In the first wave as well as the second wave, around 80-85% of COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic. “We must follow and analyse these people to understand the rate at which they begin to reduce their immunity or antibodies over time. That would give us a guide as to when another wave could occur,” said Vidyasagar. That could give us a target period to ramp up vaccination so that any short-fallen immunities due to loss of antibodies can be augmented with vaccination, he added.

How do people test positive after vaccination?

“The number of people contracting COVID-19 after receiving both doses of the vaccine is 4 in every 10,000, which is less than 0.4 per cent,” the expert said. The severity of the disease and the chances of death are greatly reduced with the vaccination. One may get infected in certain rare cases, but vaccine prevents the patient from getting seriously ill, he said.

How to prevent a 'third wave' from striking India?

M Vidyasagar explained, “Herd immunity is the level at which there are insufficient susceptible people for the pandemic to take off. A potential third wave may occur if some people begin to lose their immunity and infect other vulnerable people. But if there are not enough vulnerable people, meaning if they are vaccinated beforehand, the third wave will not occur. Since the natural immunity of people erodes over time, the gap has to be filled through vaccination.”

India is currently grappling with the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections resulting in immense pressure on the healthcare system and a record number of deaths. Infections in the country have crossed 3 lakh per day, leaving hospitals unbearably full and supplies critically low. On Saturday, the country logged over 4 lakh fresh cases and over 3,500 deaths in a global record. India now has over 32 lakh active Coronavirus cases across states.