COVID: India Administers 73.82 Crore Doses Of Vaccination So Far, 72 Lakh Jabs In 24 Hours

India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the mark of 73.82 crores (73,82,07,378) according to the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, India administered 72,86,883 vaccine doses and took the nation's COVID-19 vaccination coverage to 73.82 crores as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. today. The ministry said in an official release, “Over 72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India's free of cost channel.”

The government said through the official release that it is committed to accelerating the pace and will be further expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The Health Ministry said, "More than 72.21 crores (72,21,17,085) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category." It further said, "More than 57 lakh doses (57,56,240) are in the pipeline," and further stated, "More than 5.16 crore (5,16,66,835) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

The current COVID-19 situation in India

India registered 28,591 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily cases in at least a week. According to updated data released by the ministry of health and family welfare, with the latest tally in the number of daily cases, the country’s coronavirus tally has reached 33,236,921. The number of discharges was higher than the registered cases as 34,848 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. This took the total recoveries in the country to 32,409,345. Currently, the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.17% and has remained less than 3% for the last 79 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.87%, less than 3% for the last 13 days. As the centre said that the testing capacity has been increased, 15,30,125 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Only Goa and Himachal Pradesh have achieved a 100% vaccination rate of at least the first dose as other states like Delhi and Punjab are close to achieving that landmark.

