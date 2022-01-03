Amid the soaring COVID-19 cases, in a hopeful development, India has successfully vaccinated more than 40 lakh teenagers who are in the age group of 15-18 years, against COVID, on the first day of the vaccination for youngsters on January 3 till 8:30 pm.

India administers 40 lakh doses to teenagers on Day 1

Stating the feat as another "feather in the cap" in India's ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."

Well done Young India! ✌🏼



Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM.



This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/eieDScNpR4 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 3, 2022

To take note of the inauguration of the new phase of COVID vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ram Manohar Lohiya hospital in Delhi and interacted with young beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination - those teenagers who got jabbed on the first day of the vaccination programme.

During his visit, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also spoke to youngsters waiting for their turn to get vaccinated and encouraged them to propagate the cause of getting vaccinated amongst their peers. Sharing a clip of his interaction on Twitter, the Health Minister wrote, “Visited RML Hospital and took stock of the vaccination campaign for children in the age group of 15-18 years, and interacted with the children and asked them to motivate their friends for the vaccine.”

RML हॉस्पिटल में जाकर 15-18 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों के लिए आज से शुरू हुए टीकाकरण अभियान का जायज़ा लिया व बच्चों से बातचीत कर उन्हें अपने दोस्तों को भी वैक्सीन के लिए प्रेरित करने को कहा। pic.twitter.com/pmhKfML2fW — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 3, 2022

A large number of vaccination centres administered Covaxin at different centres, schools and hospitals. It is noteworthy that the registration period for children in this age group began on January 1, and the immunisation drive began on January 3. The vaccine is being done with the help of hospitals, health centres, and schools. The Centre had launched the latest vaccination programme given the surging cases of the ‘highly transmissible Omicron variant, which can be a potential threat to children.

This is yet another milestone achieved by India. Earlier, the country has recorded the feat of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

Criteria for children aged 15-18 yrs to be enrolled for vaccination:

Children born in or before 2007 will be eligible to get the vaccine. School ID/Aadhaar Card will be mandatory for enrollment. Parents are requested to accompany children. School students can also be accompanied by teachers. Covaxin will be administered to all children. Both on-site & offline registration facilities will be available Registration can be done through existing accounts (parents) or a self-made account on the CoWIN platform.

(Image: Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA/Instagram)