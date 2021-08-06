COVID: Indian Scientists Part Of BRICS Group To Conduct Genome Sequencing Of SARS-CoV-2

Indian scientists part of the BRICS group will be conducting genomic sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 to study epidemiology and mathematical modelling of the virus. This will help in tracing genetic mutations, recombinations, and distribution of the virus and make projections about the future of its spread.

Whole-genome sequencing is required to identify genetic mutations and recombinations of the virus, while epidemiological studies can help assess its distribution. Mathematical modelling is necessary to determine its future spread. With this, a research plan has been made by scientists and engineers from diverse backgrounds.

A consortium of scientists, consisting of Dr Ch Sasikala, Professor at Centre for Environment, Institute of Science & Technology at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad; Yuhua Xin, Professorate Senior Engineer Institute of Microbiology at Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing; Ivan Sobolev, Senior Researcher, Federal Research Center of Fundamental and Translational Medicine in Russia's Timakova; Dr Marilda Mendonça Siqueira, Respiratory Viruses and Measles Laboratory, Oswaldo Cruz Institute in Brazil's Fiocruz will carry out different arms of this BRICS-Multilateral Research and Development Project.

Under this research supported by the Department of Science and Technology, experts from India and Brazil will assess the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in environmental samples through metagenome analysis for wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) surveillance. Meanwhile, Chinese and Russian scientists will carry out the Real-Time PCR detection of SARS-CoV-2 in biological material (nasopharyngeal swabs) from patients with symptoms of respiratory diseases and investigate the genomic variability, comparative genomics and phylogenetic analysis.

Genomic sequencing of novel Coronavirus

The genomic, metagenomic and epidemiological data from India, China, Russia and Brazil will then be integrated to develop mathematical models for mutations analysis, population genetics, phylogenetic relationship, recombination analysis and risk evaluation to reveal the spreading network and dynamics of the virus. The database developed by the different groups will also compare the distribution and survival of the virus in the different regions and establish the surveillance of the relevant early warning system.

The collaborative research plan has been developed considering the strengths of international collaborators from the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences of China, Federal Research Centre of Fundamental and Translational Medicine of Russia and Respiratory Virus and Measles Laboratory, Oswaldo Cruz Institute of Brazil. The study will provide a common platform to share and analyse the data of four different countries and understand the virus's spread routes and transmission dynamics.

Image Credit: PTI/Representative