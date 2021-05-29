COVID: J&K Becomes First UT To Provide Financial Aid To Families Who Lost Sole Breadwinner

Jammu and Kashmir have become the first Union Territory to provide relief to the families of people whose lives get affected due to COVID-19. SASCM/Saksham Scheme was approved by the J&K Administrative Council, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday, May 29. COVID victims' families in J&K will get a special pension and scholarship under the Saksham scheme. The programme is designed to help families who have lost their sole breadwinner due to COVID.

Jammu and Kashmir govt approves Saksham scheme

Through direct bank transfer (DBT), the surviving spouse and one eldest surviving member of affected households would get a special monthly pension of Rs 1000. Special scholarships of Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 would be granted annually through DBT to children studying up to 12th grade and higher education, respectively, to children who lost their earning parent to COVID. The official statement read, "Special scholarships to children who lost their earning parent to COVID, will be paid annually at the rate of Rs. 20,000 & Rs. 40,000 through DBT to children studying up to 12th standard & higher education respectively."

J&K administration established a separate cell under the Department of Social Welfare to support COVID victims' families and facilitate the extension of benefits under various government schemes, including financial help for self-employment.

J&K govt extends lockdown

To contain COVID-19 in the UT, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stated on Friday, May 28, that the lockdown restrictions in the Union Territory will be removed beginning June 6. The limits will be eliminated in stages, with stand-alone shops, hairdressers, and liquor stores being allowed to operate three days a week, while government and private workplaces can run at 50% and 33% capacity, respectively. For the time being, schools, colleges, and technical institutions will be closed, but universities will be able to resume classes with a 33% attendance rate starting June 20. Clubs, paid public parks, gyms, pubs, and swimming pools will all be closed. On June 6, public transportation, taxis, and cabs will be authorized to operate at 50% capacity, and at 67 percent capacity from June 7.

Picture Credit: PTI