COVID: Jaishankar Says 'global Cooperation' Is The Way To Go; Hopes For 'less Risky World'

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed an event- 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership' at Hoover Institution in New York. During his conversation with former United States Security Advisor (NSA) General HR McMaster, Dr S Jaishankar said that the second wave of the viral disease proved to be devastating in India due to which cases and deaths were much greater than before.

Dr S Jaishankar: 'India has seen a tremendous outpouring of support'

While stating that India has seen a tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity as it fights against the second wave of COVID-19, Jaishankar said that global cooperation and mitigation is the only way out of a global problem like COVID-19.

"When you have a global problem of this scale the only way out is global cooperation and global mitigation. I am glad to say we have seen a tremendous outpouring of support and solidarity at this time," he added.

Informing that during the second wave of the pandemic, received support from countries across the globe, the External Affairs Minister said that the neighbouring countries had supplied medical aid because India was struggling to meet its health infrastructure. Jaishankar asserted that the world is not going to stay the same after COVID-19. "Takeaway is that we need a less risky world that works for everybody, we cannot have a world that's partly vaccinated and partly neglected," he added.

Jaishankar had arrived in the US on May 24 and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28.

S Jaishankar meets UN's Antonio Guterres

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr S Jaishankar had met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York. Taking to his official Twitter handle, S Jaishankar informed that he and Guterres discussed the COVID-19 challenge and also underlined the importance of finding urgent and effective COVID vaccine solution. He also informed that ways to ramp up the vaccine supply chain were also discussed to ensure greater production and fairer distribution.

It is important to note here that this was Jaishankar’s first visit to the UN in New York after India became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

A warm & comprehensive meeting with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres.



Discussed the Covid challenge,underlining the importance of finding urgent&effective global vaccine solutions.Critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production&fairer distribution pic.twitter.com/fDAwTyNCRt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 25, 2021

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,71,57,795 positive cases, out of which, 2,43,50,816 have successfully recovered and 3,11,388 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,08,921 new cases, 2,95,955 fresh recoveries and 4,157 deaths have been reported. currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 24,95,591. Meanwhile, 19,84,03,666 doses of the COVID vaccine has been administered in India.

(Image: ANI, Pixabay)