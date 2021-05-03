COVID: Karnataka CM Assures Action As 24 Die Of O2 Shortage At Chamarajanagar Hospital

Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa expressed his grief after 24 people died within two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital due to Oxygen shortage on Monday. Taking to Twitter, CM Yediyurappa offered condolences to the deceased family members and assured them the government's support. He has also spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

In yet another tweet, CM Yediyurappa stated that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

24 Patients dies in Chamarajanagar District Hospital

Amid massive oxygen shortage and surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, at least 24 people lost their lives in a span of two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital. It is being suspected that they succumbed due to a lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. This unfortunate incident took place at night between 12 am to 2 am. A total of 144 patients were admitted to the hospital. Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death of all the 24 patients at the district hospital.

SC Directs Central Govt To Prepare Buffer Stock Of Oxygen For Emergency

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes in collaboration with states and decentralize the location of the stocks so that it is immediately available if the normal supply chain is disrupted. A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the emergency stocks shall be created within the next four days and replenished on a day-to-day basis, in addition to the existing allocation of medical oxygen supply to the states.

