COVID: Karnataka Permits 100% Occupancy In Theatres & Pubs As CM Bommai Makes Big Move

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashok on Friday and revised the state's decision on the operation of pubs and nightclubs. Officials from the Health department were also present in the meeting which allowed a 100% occupancy in theatres and pubs. While passing the order, the Karnataka CM maintained that only those districts with a positivity rate of less than 1% would be allowed to move forward with the proceedings.

What did the order by the Karnataka CM suggest?

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with the guidance of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashok passed an order to open up the pubs and nightclubs in the state to one and all with zero COVID complications. Bommai, while putting forward the decision, said,

"Only the districts having positivity rate less than one per cent are allowed to have 100 per cent seating in theatres and pubs from October 1. If it increases more than two per cent, then both will be closed."

CM Basavaraj Bommai iterated that only people with at least a single dose of COVID vaccination will be allowed to enter the theatres and pubs in Karnataka. He further mentioned that night curfew in the state will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, while restricting pregnant women and children to not be a part of the proceedings.

CM Bommai added, "Awareness programs will be held in Yadagiri, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysore districts, and the vaccination drive will also be increased. Separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities and a strict vigil would be kept in border areas," he added.

Karnataka COVID update

Karnataka logged 836 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,71,044 and the death toll to 37,683. The day also saw 852 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,19,74

Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second-highest number of fresh cases at 108, Mysuru at 71 and Udupi at 69. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of total positive cases, with a total of 12,44,959, followed by Mysuru at 1,77,623 and Tumakuru at 1,20,040. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,21,390, followed by Mysuru at 1,74,625 and Tumakuru at 1,18,519. Cumulatively, 4,69,14,336 samples have been tested, of which 1,35,581 were tested on Friday.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - ANI