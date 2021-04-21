COVID: Kerala And Bihar To Vaccinate All Adults Free Of Cost Within State, From May 1

Amid unprecedented hike in COVID-19 cases and ahead of liberalised vaccine drive in India, State governments of Kerala and Bihar have announced to implement - vaccine for all above 18 years of age drive in the State. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan earlier today announced that Kerala government is set to provide COVID-19 vaccines, free of cost for all adults above 18 years of age.

This surfaced a couple of hours after CM Vijayan had expressed his disappointment over States facing financial brunt of COVID-19 crisis, moreover, States have been asked to buy vaccines. According to him, the Centre should provide vaccines to States instead of pushing them to further economic crisis. However, Vijayan led government nodded at the latest liberalised vaccine policy announced on April 19.

Kerala government to provide COVID19 vaccine free of cost for all above 18 years of age: CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/v06pMmMR0p — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

In States endeavour to combat COVID-19 crisis across the country. today Bihar CM Nitish Kumar too announced implementation of relaxed vaccine drive in the State. According to this, all residents of Bihar, who aged 18 years and above will be eligible for inoculation against COVID-19 free of any cost. The Chief Minister Office (CMO) took to Twitter to inform the same.

So far, 6 States have announced to implement aforementioned vaccine drive with effect from May 1. Earlier today, State governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Chattisgarh had announced free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults.

COVID vaccine policy

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has declared that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of cost to all adults in the state from May 1 onwards. This decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on a day when the state reported 29,754 fresh cases and 162 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced all adults above the age of 18 years would be provided free Covid-19 vaccination in the state from May 1. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the third BJP-ruled state to announce free Covid-19 vaccination for all adults.

Assam

The Assam government has also decided to vaccinate its residents free of cost. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that everyone from 18 to 45 years of age will be vaccinated for free. Sarma further added that funds collected through 'Assam Arogya Nidhi' will be utilised for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The minister further informed that the state government has already placed an order for 1 crore doses with Bharat Biotech for its Covaxin doses.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has also joined the list of states providing free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults from May 1. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel stressed that his government would take all possible steps to save the lives of people. He also requested the Centre to ensure the availability of an adequate number of vaccine doses to the state. While a total of 45,86,307 persons have been inoculated in the state till now, 5,50,364 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

COVID-19 tally in India

India reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours. PM Modi on Tuesday cautioned people and asked them to adhere to COVID-19 - appropriate behaviour to avoid a lockdown like last year. Union Health Ministry said. Total cases in the country have reached 1,56,16,130; total recoveries: 1,32,76,039 and death toll – 1,82,553. There are 21,57,538 active cases in the country at present.

While, Kerala recorded 22,414 fresh COVID19 infections and 22 deaths reported in the State today. 5,431 people had recovered from the disease. The death toll of the State stands at 5,000 according to the State government.

COVID-19 spurt in Bihar has reached a grim total as the State reported 10,455 cases as on Tuesday, along with 51 deaths. Capital city of Patna alone reported 2186 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total caseload in the State rose to 3,42,059, while there are 56,354 active cases in the State at present.