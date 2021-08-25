COVID: Kerala Reports 30k-plus Fresh Infections For First Time Since May, TPR At 19%

Kerala on Wednesday reported more than 30,000 COVID cases, a new high after a gap of three months. The state's Test Positivity Rate (TRP) subsequently rose to 19 per cent. The last time Kerala crossed the 30k daily cases mark was on May 20, when it reported 30,491 cases. The southern state has registered 31,445 new infections while the death toll escalated to 19,972 with 215 losses. The latest surge pushed the state's total number of infections to 38,83,429. On the other hand, the government has announced an intensive screening programme to reduce the further spread of the virus.

Experts predicted surge following Onam festival

Medical experts had already predicted and alerted that the TPR would reach beyond 20 per cent and that number of infections would rise further following the Onam celebrations. After the Bakrid celebrations on July 27, when the Kerala government had relaxed the restrictions for a few days, the state recorded more than or close to 20,000 cases almost every day.

The state health release stated that as many as 20,271 people have recovered from the lethal infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 36,92,628 and the number of active cases to 1,70,292.

The state health department informed that during the past 24 hours, 1,65,273 samples were tested, and the TPR was found to be 19.03 per cent. So far, 3,06,19,046 samples have been tested, it stated.

Ernakulam tops in fresh cases

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of infections with 4,048 cases, followed by Thrissur with 3,865 cases. Kozhikode and Malappuram recorded 3,680 and 3,502, respectively. On the other hand, Palakkad and Kollam registered 2,562 and 2,479 infections. The district of Kottayam recorded 2,050 new infections. Kannur reported new 1,930 cases while Alappuzha recorded 1,874 new cases. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram filed 1,700 fresh cases along with Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad, registering 1,166, 1,008 and 962 cases, respectively. According to the government release, the fresh cases encompassed 123 health workers and 138 from outside the state.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, state Health Minister Veena George said an intensive screening or testing program has been launched to detect those infected with coronavirus and reduce the pandemic's further spread.

