COVID LIVE Updates: 3 Cases Of BF.7 Variant Detected In India; Advisory Issued By GoI

Quick links:
In view of the surge of novel coronavirus cases, the center has advised people to use masks in crowded areas in order to stop the spread of new variants. Ministers held a weekly meeting to monitor the situation after COVID-19 cases spiralled out of control in China prompting a high-level meeting to chalk out the strategy to prevent a surge here in India.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, advised the top officials and experts to tackle the COVID-19 scenario and the rising cases in a meeting. "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," he tweeted.
BF.7 strain of the coronavirus has been detected in several other countries, including the US, the UK, and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark. BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability and transmission rate, and a shorter incubation period. It has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those previously vaccinated with COVID-19 jab.
Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, they said.
In the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants. According to official sources, Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country.
''The BF.7's high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too,'' an official source said.
Maharashtra's state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate has said that there is no need to panic as all swab samples testing positive for Covid will be sent for genome sequencing to track any new variant.
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has asked officials to conduct mandatory testing of travellers from foreign nations amid the rising Covid cases around the world.
As the Covid cases around the world continue to rise, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the state government would form a committee and a task force to study the situation.
Amid the threat of the new Covid variant, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for an emergency meeting on Covid on Thursday, officials have confirmed. The Delhi government is keeping a close eye on the Covid situation and the health department has been asked to ensure genome sequencing of samples
"At the same time, WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in #China, with increasing reports of severe disease"-@DrTedros #COVID19— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 21, 2022
Maharashtra Health Minister confirmed that till now, no patient of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has been found in the state.
"There is no need to fear; Govt fully alert. Passengers from BF.7 sub-variant affected countries to be tested. If any person is suspected of this variant, will be immediately isolated," he said.
With the BF.7 Variant sounding an alarm in the world, Assam Chief Minister said, "India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been very good & there isn't a reason to panic. The Union government will keep a close watch on the Covid-19 situation."
Speaking on the current COVID situation in the nation, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashvi Yadav claimed that Bihar is doing more tests than any region in any country in the world. He said, "There are only three active cases in Bihar. We are collecting more samples than any state. Bihar gives a report on COVID every day." He further said that people can check reports on Bihar's COVID situation on Twitter.
Gujarat government, on Wednesday, said, "Both patients with BF.7 and BF.12 variants Omicron are fully recovered now." Notably, the patients were treated in home isolation.
Dr Raju Vyas asserted that people need to start wearing masks now and a booster dose is equally essential.
Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said, "Indians are safe because of the successful implementation of vaccination. I appeal to people to take booster doses at the earliest. We are monitoring airports and keeping an eye on BF.7 variant."
NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul directed for strengthening of the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure the timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country.
In view of a sudden spurt in COVID cases in China and some other countries, the Union health minister on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the country and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and get vaccinated.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."
Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in India so far. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, they said.
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated. It has already been detected in several other countries besides China, including the US, the UK, and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France, and Denmark.