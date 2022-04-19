COVID: LNJP MD Says Most Cases Are Mild; 'Pre-existing Conditions May Have Complications'

After a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, national capital Delhi is witnessing a surge in new infections with the positivity rate registering a nearly three-fold rise this week. While speaking to the news ageny ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) has revealed that the majority of the COVID cases are "mild in nature" and most of the children diagnosed with the virus are experiencing fever and weakness while adults are maintaining oxygyen saturation.

"The majority of cases are mild in nature, most children are having fever and weakness while adults are maintaining oxgyen saturation and don't need oxygen support. Those having pre-existing conditions might have complications. We're prepared to deal with the situation," Dr Suresh Kumar told ANI.

Delhi has breached the 500-cases mark on Monday, April 18 for the second consecutive day. Last week, Delhi recorded a total of 2,606 positive COVID cases against 67,360 tests conducted during the period while the average positive rate was 4.79% , it showed. The positive rate surged during the April 11-18 week, barring on April 17 when it dropped to 4.21% from 5.33%.

The Delhi government recently relaxed COVID restrictions and made masks voluntary last month as cases declined. On April 1, the positivity rate in Delhi was 0.5%. However, there was a surge in COVID cases from the second week of April. Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community Medicine, Safdurjung hospital told PTI that the relaxation of curbs had a little impact on the current surge.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on Wednesday to discuss the rising number of infections in the city. The meeting is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and hybrid modes of offline and online teaching for school children as well.

Centre says India's COVID tally increased by 90%

As per Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, India is witnessing yet another spike of Coronavirus cases with 1,247 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total count of active caseload to 11,860. The Centre informed that a total of 928 recoveries were also reported in one day. It added that the country has reported a 90% increase in new COVID cases in just a single day.

Image: ANI, Pixabay