COVID: LNJP MD Urges People To Take Jabs, Says Booster Dose Will Help Curb Present Surge

In light of the surging COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has stated that Precaution/Booster dose will help curb the transmission chain in the ongoing surge. He also urged citizens to get themselves inoculated on priority.

Dr Kumar told ANI, "It (the precaution dose) will have a huge impact on the surge. Precaution doses are available for free in the Delhi government hospitals and it will be important for breaking the COVID-19 transmission chain. We have seen after nine months immunity veins so a precautionary dose will be helpful to boost immunity."

The LNJP MD also added that patients who are admitted currently are those who are having incomplete vaccination schedules. He explained, "We have seen that after two doses, hospitalization has reduced, those who are admitted are those whose vaccination schedule is incomplete. The third dose is important to protect the family and society."

Speaking about the dominant variant in the present surge, Kumar mentioned that the Omicron sub-variant has been prevalent and ruled out the XE variant present in the incoming patients. He further stressed that a surge has been witnessed for the past five days and positivity has increased to 4-5%.

"For the past one week, we have seen this trend. We have 12 patients admitted, two children, and 10 adults. One child is sick and we have kept him on oxygen support," the LNJP head said.

Latest update on COVID-19 cases in India

With 2,541 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75%, the ministry said. An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.84% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.54%, according to the ministry. Delhi has reported 1,083 fresh cases of coronavirus and one death on Sunday. Delhi's active caseload has now reached 3,975.