Covid Lockdown In Delhi? Health Minister Jain Says 'no Possibility As Of Now' Amid Spike

Amidst a continuous surge in coronavirus cases, many states of India are coming up with new restrictions and even imposing night curfews. The second wave of Coronavirus scare has also induced fear of another lockdown among the people of India. However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain thinks lockdown is not a solution to curb the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi registered over 1,500 new cases for a second straight day with 971 recoveries and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. Speaking on the fresh spike in active cases, Delhi Health Minister said, "There were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So we have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5% of the national average. We are also doing contact tracing and isolation."

"Hospitals have a sufficient number of beds as of now. The occupancy is around 20% now, 80% of the beds are unoccupied. We are monitoring this, if occupancy increases, we will increase the number of beds," added Satyendra Jain.

Satyendra Jain also criticised the idea of a second coronavirus lockdown. He also disputed the medical experts for referring 21 days lockdown in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. He said, "As of now, no possibility of lockdown. First, it was said that it's a 14-day cycle between infection and recovery. Experts said if all activities close for 21 days, it won't spread. Lockdown was extended but it didn't stop completely. So I don't think lockdown is a solution." READ | Closing of Bhakra dam in Punjab will affect water supply of Delhi: Delhi Health Minister

'3 pm-9 pm window when people can go for vaccination without registration'

For people not able to register themselves for vaccinations from the app, Delhi Health Minister announced that the government has decided to keep 3 pm-9 pm as a window when people can go for vaccination without registration. "People were facing difficulty in registration for vaccination, many people aren't tech-savvy. Even if they get registered they get busy and don't reach centers. So Government has decided to keep 3 pm-9 pm as a window when people can go for vaccination without registration," said Delhi Health Minister.

Recently, the central government had announced that People who are 45 and older can be vaccinated from April 1. At present only citizens who are above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses are allowed to get the vaccination.

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI)