COVID: Maharashtra Records 90 Black Fungus Deaths; Issues Global Tender For Amphotericin B

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the state government has issued a global tender for Amphotericin B vials required to treat black fungus. As of now, there are at least 1500 COVID-19 patients suffering from black fungus also known as Mucormycosis in the state while 90 persons have passed away owing to this infection. Addressing the media, Tope stated that Maharashtra has received only 15,000-16,000 vials of the aforesaid drug as against the order of 2 lakh vials.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will urge the Centre to swiftly allocate more Amphotericin B vials in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Tope added. He said, “The next 10 days are crucial. We may face a shortage. The Centre must direct companies to supply the drug to us". In another key development, all hospitals enrolled under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana have been ordered to treat black fungus patients for free even if the cost crosses the insurance scheme's ceiling price of Rs.1.5 lakh.

There're about 1,500 mucormycosis cases. We've decided to provide free treatment in hospitals under Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana & to govt hospitals. State will provide them with Amphotericin B vials. Global tender has also been issued: Maharashtra Health Minister(19.05) pic.twitter.com/Lhmbrkq5fd — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

What is the 'black fungus' infection?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. According to the government's advisory, the black fungus infection should be suspected when there is sinusitis, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling, toothache, blurred or double vision with pain, chest pain, etc.

This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. Some of the tips for prevention include using masks at dusty construction sites, maintaining personal hygiene including through scrub bath, using steroids and antibiotics judiciously, controlling hyperglycemia and monitoring blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge. It is imperative that people should not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for Mucormycosis, the Centre has advised. Steps are being taken to ramp up the production of Amphotericin B.