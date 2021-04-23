COVID: National Oxygen Director Says 'meet With PM Fruitful, Govt Taking Concrete Steps'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 crisis and the shortage of oxygen across the country. The meeting saw the participation of major manufacturers of medical oxygen to discuss the concerns relating to oxygen manufacturing and transportation across the country.

Rajesh Kumar Saraf, Director of National Oxygen, who was a part of the meeting spoke with Republic Media Network to elaborate on the discussions that took place in the critical meeting. Calling the meeting fruitful, Saraf said some of the bottlenecks were put forth in front of PM Modi, on which PM Modi assured that the Government has already taken concrete steps to clear the hurdles.

Saraf informed that although the shortage of oxygen is felt across the country, the entire industry along with the government is working on war footing be it on importing more storage tanks, transport tanks, for mitigating the demand. He said the prime minister has assured full support in the mission and added that a green corridor for the transport of oxygen has been given by the government so that the supply goes interrupted and that the government is taking several other initiatives to combat the crisis.

Speaking on the acute shortage, Saraf said the oxygen manufacturing plants are working 24/7 to produce enough oxygen, however, the problem also lies in transportation. He asserted that the plants are filling up oxygen in the tankers and the cylinders as soon as possible so that tankers can depart to the hospitals where the oxygen is required, however, the turnaround of tankers and cylinders also takes time.

"There are certain things that are beyond human control, but the entire industry is trying to overcome these factors and ensure an interrupted supply. The government has assured us of uninterrupted power supply and interstate movements to help cope with the situation," he said.

PM Modi also held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the states that are worst affected by the crisis. The defense forces are stepping up and the Indian Air Force is being used across the States in order to enhance the speed of the medical supply, especially oxygen. As filled oxygen containers are not safe and cannot be carried by aircraft, therefore, to save transportation time the IAF is flying empty containers to places where the oxygen can be filled and later can be moved to the respective states and cities. This whole process is being carried out to cut the time, to speed up the process. These developments come at a time when the country continues to clock over 3 lakh daily COVID-19 cases amidst the shortage of medical oxygen, anti-COVID drugs, and COVID vaccines being reported in some states.