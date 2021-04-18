COVID Negative Reports From Other States Invalid For Assam Entry; RAT Mandatory On Arrival

Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that Coronavirus negative certificates from other states will not be accepted in the state and people will have to undergo tests upon arrival at airports and railway stations.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said the previous order permitted travellers to display negative test reports from other states conducted within 72 hours of their arrival. But now, they will have to mandatorily get tested for COVID-19 on arrival. Presently, testing is mandatory only for those travelling by airways or railways, but it will soon be extended to those entering by road too, said Health Secretary Samir Sinha.

Upon arrival, if the Rapid Antigen Test result comes out positive, the passenger will have to undergo home isolation or get admitted to a COVID-19 facility, depending on the medical condition. If the RAT result is negative, they have to get the RT-PCR test costing Rs 500. The passenger will also remain under home quarantine till the test results arrive.

Sarma said Coronavirus cases reported in Assam during the second wave were mostly among those who travelled to the state from outside. He said the passengers who have come from airports and railway stations and those with travel history have tested positive in the state. The Minister however ruled out another lockdown and other stringent measures to curb the spread.

COVID-19 situation in Assam

Assam has reported 2,23,816 positive cases so far with 4,794 active cases and 1,347 deaths reported so far, health department sources said. Of the active cases, only 811 are admitted to hospitals and 17 of them are on ventilation. Another 65 patients are in the intensive care units, while 137 of them are in oxygen-supported isolation beds, the sources said.

Sarma said that there was a shortage of corona vaccine for a few days but the Centre has sent 6,07,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccines which are currently available. Altogether 15,67,430 people have been vaccinated in the state so far. A total of 12,84,432 received the first dose and 2,82,998 the second, the minister said.