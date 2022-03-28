Covid: No Fresh Case In Ladakh, Overall Recoveries At 27,974

The more Covid patients were cured and discharged in Ladakh that took the overall recoveries to 27,974, officials said on Monday.

No fresh Covid case was reported in the Union Territory. The infection tally stands at 28,218, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said. There was no death reported on Sunday, they said.

A total of 370 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, officials said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh is 16 and all of them are from Leh district, officials added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)