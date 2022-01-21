COVID: No Mandatory Isolation For Int'l Travellers From At Risk Countries After Jan 22

International travellers arriving from at-risk nations will not be subjected to mandatory isolation from 22 January, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, if the passengers test positive for COVID-19, “their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol”. The ministry also updated that other rules and requirements were essentially the same.

It is to note that the current rules which will remain in effect until Friday, required people testing positive for Coronavirus infection on arrival from at-risk countries to be “managed at isolation facility and treated as per protocol”. The latest press release by the Ministry of Health and Welfare is expected to bring relief to the passengers arriving in India from across the globe, especially where people board the international flights with mandatory negative reports taken within the required time period and still test positive on arrival at the destination.

The revised guidelines say, “In view of the changed scenario and new guidelines issued by the health ministry, including on home Isolation, the existing guidelines necessitate a revision”. Further, passengers who will be found symptomatic during screening “shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol”. On a positive test report, the passenger’s contacts will be identified and managed as per the protocol regarding the same. Meanwhile, other restrictions such as seven-day home quarantine, a test on the eighth day and self-health monitoring for a further seven days will continue.

Guidelines for international travellers from at-risk nations

According to an official release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, following steps will be taken on the arrival of international travellers from such nations:

Submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test* at the point of arrival (self-paid).

Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before

leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RTPCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India*.

Travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on 8th day on Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective States/UTs).

If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

The contacts of such positive case should be kept under home quarantine monitored

strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

Image: PTI/Pixabay