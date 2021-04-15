COVID Norms Go For A Toss In AP's Kurnool; Thousands Gather For 'Pidakala War' After Ugadi

With states witnessing an unprecedented spike in Coronavirus infections, a dangerous scene was witnessed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district as thousands flocked to celebrate New Year- Ugadi. Bringing an end to the five-day-long Ugadi Utsavam, 'Pidakala Samaram' in Kairuppala village was packed with crowds who displayed no regard to wearing masks or social distancing.

During the celebrations, thousands of villagers split into two groups of devotees representing families of Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalikadevi to beat each other, hurling cow dung cakes as part of the Ugadi celebrations in connection with the mythology behind the marriage.

#WATCH Social distancing norms violated at 'Pidakal war', during which cow dung cakes are hurled by two sides at each other on the next day of Ugadi, in Kairuppala village, Kurnool district yesterday#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/4GGHpyyXn3 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

In a press release, Temple Executive Officer (EO) KS Rama Rao stated that the five days Ugadi Utsavams have come to an end on Wednesday. The villagers of Kairuppala celebrate the Pidakal Samara on the next day of the Ugadi festival every year on the occasion of the marriage between Veerabhadra Swamy and Kalikadevi. According to them, the 'Pidakal Samara' has been celebrated for generations as a part of their traditions.

As per the Kurnool SP, a notice had been sent to the organizers ahead of the festival to follow all COVID-19 guidelines during the celebrations. The crowd had been asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing as well as keep the processions to a minimum of 100 persons, as is laid down under the state's COVID Unlock 5.0 guidelines. As per the SP, action might be taken against those who showed disregard for the rules.

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a steady rise in new cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. It added 4,228 afresh on Wednesday, the highest daily count in exactly six months as the active caseload crossed the 25,000 mark to 25,850, the highest after October 30.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.