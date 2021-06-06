'COVID Not Gone Yet': Maha CM Reiterates 'restrictions Will Be Tightened Based On Data'

Reiterating that 'COVID has not yet gone', Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dispelled the impression that the restrictions have been eased across the State. In a meeting that had Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and the Police in attendance, Thackeray said that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions based on the criteria and the five levels set under 'Break The Chain' from time to time.

Talking about the idea of five levels of unlocking, the Chief Minister said, "The intensity of the pandemic varies across the State. Hence, these five levels were meant to break the transmission chain and ensure that the economic and social activity was conducted in a disciplined manner."

Maharashtra Unveils 5-level Unlock Plan

On Friday, the Maharashtra government unveiled a comprehensive 5-level unlock plan which is based on weekly COVID-19 case positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy. In the late-night order, the state government said that districts in Level 1 will have minimum restrictions, while lockdown-like curbs will be imposed in districts falling in the Level 5 category.

Each administrative unit will have restrictions as per this criteria:

Level 1- Case positivity rate is less than 5% and Oxygen beds occupancy is less than 25%

Level 2- Case positivity rate is less than 5% and Oxygen beds occupancy is between 25% and 40%

Level 3- Case positivity rate is between 5% and 10% or Oxygen beds occupancy is more than 40%

Level 4- Case positivity rate is between 10% and 20% or Oxygen beds occupancy is more than 60%

Level 5- Case positivity rate is more than 20% and Oxygen beds occupancy is more than 75%

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 2,557 new coronavirus cases, which is the lowest daily number of cases recorded in the state in nearly three months. The last time the state recorded COVID-19 cases less than 12,000 was on March 9 when 9,927 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. With this, the cumulative tally rose to 5,831,781, Meanwhile, the death toll crossed the 1-lakh mark, with 230 fresh deaths reported in the span of 24 hours.

(Credit-@CMOMaharashtra/PTI)