'COVID Not Over Yet': Mansukh Mandaviya Warns States And UTs, Urges Them To Be Alert

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the pandemic is not over and noted that it is ‘important to be alert’. Mandaviya further urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour to curb the sudden rise in the virus cases.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday chaired a meeting with health ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) virtually. The meeting was aimed to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign. Speaking at the meeting, Mandaviya underscored the importance of following the COVID-19 protocols and urged the states to strengthen surveillance and testing.

“COVID not over yet. With rising COVID cases in some states, important to be alert and not forget COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB),” Mandaviya said as he chaired the meeting. The minister further urged states and Union Territories to continue strengthening the surveillance and focus on Genome Sequencing in the country. He noted that the increased and timely testing will help in the identification and reduction of COVID spread.

'Ensure accelerated coverage of COVID vaccination': Mandaviya

Mandaviya further stressed on the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and Adherence to CAB was necessary to be followed. The union minister also asked states to increase the COVID vaccination coverage for school-going children and precaution doses for the elderly. Furthermore, Mandaviya urged the state health ministers to personally review the progress of the month-long Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign which started on June 1.

“Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine,” the minister said. “Our healthcare workers are going door-to-door to ensure that the vulnerable population is administered the Precaution Dose. Let’s ensure accelerated coverage of COVID vaccination during the second phase of the Har Ghar Dastak campaign”, he further added while stating that adequate vaccine doses were available across the country. This came amid concerns over a possible COVID fourth wave in the country due to the recent surge in fresh cases.

UN lauds India's success in curbing COVID again

Mansukh Mandaviya met with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General & UNDP Asia Pacific Regional Director Kanni Wignaraja on Monday. According to the microblogging post of the Indian health minister, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appreciated India's success in managing the COVID-19 using innovative technologies and tools. The meeting was also attended by UNDP India representative, Shoko Noda. Meanwhile, Mandaviya said he also discussed ways to augment digital interventions in making health services accessible to all. Further, he extended gratitude for UNDP's collaboration in developing CoWin-- an Indian government web portal for COVID-19 vaccination registration.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya