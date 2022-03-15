COVID: NTAGI's Dr Arora Warns Against Complacency In Following Guidelines, New Variants

As China suffers another wave of a surge in Coronavirus infections and a resultant shutdown, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Dr. NK Arora has cautioned people against having a complacent attitude in following the coronavirus guidelines. He also said the surveillance conducted by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is expected to be widened further.

NTAGI chief cautions citizens over lowering guard against COVID

Arora appealed to the citizens to be vigilant at all times and said there are chances of new variants to surface at all times, "Any kind of complacency at this time will not be good just because Omicron wave has subsided so early. We cannot take it for granted and presume that nothing will happen in the future. New variants can occur at all times," Dr. Arora told ANI. He added further, "One has to be vigilant at all times. Till all the countries across the world are in a stage where we say now the pandemic has come to a halt. But at the moment, it will be premature to do any of those things,"

The INSACOG will also soon extend the surveillance to look for new variants, he added. "The surveillance of INSACOG is already taking place at high intensity. Now there is a proposal to expand the INSACOG surveillance to sewage surveillance just like polio and that sewage material will also be undergoing analysis for COVID viruses," he said.

The NTAGI chief also commented on the impact of the fresh outbreak of the coronavirus cases in China and to what extent can India be impacted, "We are waiting for further information about the Chinese outbreak whether it is because one of the already circulating variants or there are its sub-lineages or any new variant which has come in."

Meanwhile, China recorded more than double the cases in the last two days. A total of 3,507 cases were identified in the last twenty-four hours, up from 1337, a day earlier. China has imposed strict rules and guidelines since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in 2020 but the stealth-omicron virus is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy.